124 Bengaluru police personnel suspended in 10 months; raises concerns over force’s credibility

BENGALURU: The police are expected to instill fear among criminals and confidence among the public, but the Bengaluru City Police is battling a crisis of credibility. While instances of corruption involving police personnel are not new, recent cases show officers themselves being involved in criminal activities.

In the last ten months, 124 police personnel of various ranks, including 10 inspectors and 82 constabulary staff, have been suspended for their alleged involvement in offences ranging from robbery to corruption, from drug peddling to dereliction of duty.

According to the data shared by the police, among the suspended are 10 inspectors, 16 sub-inspectors, 16 assistant sub-inspectors, 41 head constables and 41 constables.

City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh told TNIE, “We are taking strict action against those involved in criminal activities and for showing conduct amounting to negligence and dereliction of duty. I have instructed all joint commissioners and deputy commissioners of police to hold meetings in their respective divisions and make officers aware of departmental rules. If anyone fails to follow discipline, action will be initiated.”