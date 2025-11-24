Bengaluru ATM cash van heist: Seventh accused surrenders; Rs 5 crore recovered

BENGALURU: The seventh accused in the Rs 7.11 crore daylight robbery case surrendered before the police late on Saturday night. So far, the police have recovered Rs 6.28 crore in cash from the robbed amount.

The accused was arrested by the Siddapura police after he surrendered. He has been identified as Rakesh, brother of Ravi, who was arrested in Hyderabad and is allegedly the mastermind and head of the operational team.

A senior police officer said the search is on for Dinesh, who is believed to be hiding with the remaining Rs 83 lakh. “Ravi was arrested in the city late on Saturday night, but the money is yet to be recovered,” the officer said.

Rs 5 crore found in abandoned house

Another officer added that the Rs 5.56 crore recovered within 54 hours of the robbery was found in an abandoned house in Hosakote. The gang had avoided the Hosakote toll by taking an alternative route and hiding the cash in the deserted house before escaping to different states with the remaining amount, to evade detection.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) D Devaraj on Sunday suspended Annappa Naik, a police constable attached to Govindapura Police Station, after a departmental inquiry found him being allegedly involved in the robbery.