Home on the range to the cage

The zoo is a space to gaze at animals other than us. It showcases life in its primal variety and verity. An occasional visit rarely makes the onlooker wonder or worry about how exasperating life in enclosures can be. Space is at a premium in our zoos; the wild is tamed in a few inches of nurture, feed is clocked and assured but lacks nature’s zing and sting.

Take, for example, Bannerghatta Biological Park in Bengaluru. It is home to 33 tigers, including seven white tigers. The Royal Bengal Tiger, Anushka, might prefer a larger enclosure. Close by are the enclosures of the Asiatic Black Bear, blackbucks and deer. The deer are almost deafened by the roars of the tigress throughout the day. As the tigress stays in a constant state of predatory arousal, the deer live in persistent fear.

Arun Prasad, an animal activist, says: “Keeping animals under constant stress increases capture myopia. Something like this should not have happened.”

Sanjeev Pednekar, a wildlife rescuer and founder of Prani, a pet sanctuary, says that according to guidelines by Central Zoo Authority (CZA), animals should be segregated into ‘islands’ to reduce environments of conflict.

At Bannerghatta, three Indian leopards share an enclosure. Prasad compares the situation to humans feeling claustrophobic when they are restricted to their homes such as during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Surya Sen AV, Deputy Conservator of Forests, and Executive Director, Bannerghatta Biological Park, says the zoo was designed and built with the CZA’s approval. He says that keeping the deer far from the big animals is not possible. “The zoo is currently under renovation. The leopards and lions will soon be moved into bigger enclosures.”