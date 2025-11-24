Home on the range to the cage

The zoo is a space to gaze at animals other than us. It showcases life in its primal variety and verity. An occasional visit rarely makes the onlooker wonder or worry about how exasperating life in enclosures can be. Space is at a premium in our zoos; the wild is tamed in a few inches of nurture, feed is clocked and assured but lacks nature’s zing and sting.
Take, for example, Bannerghatta Biological Park in Bengaluru. It is home to 33 tigers, including seven white tigers. The Royal Bengal Tiger, Anushka, might prefer a larger enclosure. Close by are the enclosures of the Asiatic Black Bear, blackbucks and deer. The deer are almost deafened by the roars of the tigress throughout the day. As the tigress stays in a constant state of predatory arousal, the deer live in persistent fear.
Arun Prasad, an animal activist, says: “Keeping animals under constant stress increases capture myopia. Something like this should not have happened.”
Sanjeev Pednekar, a wildlife rescuer and founder of Prani, a pet sanctuary, says that according to guidelines by Central Zoo Authority (CZA), animals should be segregated into ‘islands’ to reduce environments of conflict.
At Bannerghatta, three Indian leopards share an enclosure. Prasad compares the situation to humans feeling claustrophobic when they are restricted to their homes such as during the Covid-19 lockdown.
Surya Sen AV, Deputy Conservator of Forests, and Executive Director, Bannerghatta Biological Park, says the zoo was designed and built with the CZA’s approval. He says that keeping the deer far from the big animals is not possible. “The zoo is currently under renovation. The leopards and lions will soon be moved into bigger enclosures.”
Enhanced surveillance at Mysuru Zoo
At the 133-year-old Mysuru Zoo, one of the country’s oldest zoos, the authorities have enhanced surveillance and intensified preventive measures to safeguard animals.
Mysuru Zoo is spread over 157 acres and houses more than 1,450 animals and 168 bird species from over 25 countries. As part of its captive breeding programme, it maintains over 100 species in captivity. The zoo attracts 25 to 30 lakh visitors annually, generating nearly Rs 30 crore in revenue, with an additional Rs 30 lakh coming from its animal adoption programme. Since 2022, the zoo has been financially self-sufficient.
Wildlife expert S Shekar, however, says there is a need to enhance awareness activities. “The authorities should invite state and national-level resource persons to speak on wildlife protection and conservation. The zoo needs new species. Most importantly, construction activities inside the zoo must stop. Excess concretisation should be avoided, and the available space should be better utilised,” says Shekar.
He also raises concerns about a lack of skilled workers. “Earlier, even illiterate keepers possessed tremendous skill in animal care and gardening. Now, keepers face more pressure and have fewer opportunities to use or develop their skills. Training programmes should be upgraded, including sending staff to zoos in Tamil Nadu, Mumbai and New Delhi. The zoo must also encourage exchange programmes with keepers from other zoos,” he adds.
He says animal adoptions have become few due to inadequate publicity. “Earlier, all high-maintenance animals — like 12 tigers and 10 elephants — were adopted because of strong awareness campaigns. But after the zoo became self-reliant and government funds stopped, publicity declined, and adoptions have dropped by 50 per cent,” he says.
Another wildlife expert, R Kumar, highlighted the shortage of space at both Mysuru Zoo and Chamundi Wild Animals Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Koorgalli. “A rehabilitation centre planned near Nugu dam was shelved. The zoo should reconsider establishing a new centre there. More trained veterinarians with permanent postings are needed,” he says.
Kumar is advocating more mock drills. “When IFS officer Manoj Kumar was the Executive Director, he set up a crisis management committee with day and night teams, including external experts to ensure transparency. Now, such a committee does not exist,” he says.
Three-tier supervision at Tyavarekoppa
At Tyavarekoppa Lion and Tiger Safari in Shivamogga, the authorities are monitoring animals through ‘body conditioning scoring’ -- every week, a team of 10 final-year Veterinary Science students are involved in this activity. This is a small category zoo and has one vet on contract basis and a vet assistant. The zoo has 24 blackbucks and Nilgais.
“We monitor these animals through ‘body conditioning scoring’. This place has bio security with a centralised kitchen ensuring quality feed for the animals. The three-tier supervision has taken care of the health of animals in the safari and zoo,” says Executive Director Amarakshara VM.
“For dry land animals, we have created appropriate places. For tigers and lions, there are water bodies. We are also taking care of the needs of animals with the onset of winter,” he says.
“Blackbucks and Nilgais move in herds. Based on behavioural study of herbicides, we identify whether an animal is in distress or not. It includes issues like wetness in the nose area or oozing from orifices,” he adds.
Kalaburagi Zoo in state of transition
Kalaburagi Zoo is in a state of transition. Currently housed on six acres, the zoo will soon move to a 42-acre campus in Madbool, 21km from Kalaburagi city. It will also have much more animal variety and would be a treat for three neighbouring districts as well, including Bidar, Yadgir and Raichur.
The zoo, at present, has seven types of birds, four types of mammals and three types of reptiles. It houses jackals, leopards, crocodiles, peafowl and other birds and animals, but has no big animals like tigers, lions, bears or wolves.
The zoo has quite a reputation and is known as ‘Lovers Paradise’ as amorous youth flock to the place and outnumber regular animal-watchers. Zoo authorities say that they have fixed CCTV cameras in 13 places to keep track of homo sapiens. A vet visits the zoo every day to keep a check on the animals and birds. There have been no severe cases of illness among the animals, said District Forest Officer Sumit Patil and Range Forest Officer Nagesh.
Severe shortage of skilled staff
Kittur Rani Chennamma Mini Zoo at Bhutaramanahatti, Belagavi, where the blackbuck deaths raised an alarm, is one of the busiest zoos in the state. It continues to grapple with severe shortage of skilled staff, despite housing more than 200 herbivorous and carnivorous animals. The zoo currently depends on one veterinary doctor and one assistant, both working on an outsourced, honorarium basis.
In total, only 28 staff members are employed at the zoo, of whom 23 are outsourced, leaving them insufficiently equipped to manage the wide range of animals and daily responsibilities.
Most of the staff lacks comprehensive training, receiving only three to five days of short-term training at larger zoos within and outside the state once a year. Last year, around 20 staff were sent to Mangaluru for brief training sessions. Occasionally, veterinary experts and zoo specialists from Mysuru and Bannerghatta visit Belagavi to guide the staff, but support is irregular and far from adequate for the zoo’s growing needs.
This year, the zoo is set to receive Rs 4 crore from Karnataka Zoo Authority for major upgrades. Planned projects include a new Reptile Park with 12 species, a large crocodile enclosure to house additional species, dedicated antelope enclosures, and an exotic birds’ enclosure.
Binkadakatti Zoo welcomes visitors
In Gadag, authorities said Binkadakatti Zoo has no issues regarding the wellbeing of its animals. The staff has taken all precautionary measures regarding infection. Vets are keeping a close eye on all animals, including blackbucks.
Deputy Conservator of Forests Santoshkumar Kenchappanavar says, “Tourists need not fear as Gadag zoo is safe. Our staff is monitoring the health of animals and all precautions have been taken”.
(With inputs from Anubhab Roy in Bengaluru, BK Lakshmikantha in Mysuru, Ramachandra V Gunari in Shivamogga, Ramakrishna Badseshi in Kalaburagi, Sunil Patil in Belagavi, Divya Cutinho in Mangaluru and Raghu Koppar in Gadag)
Upkeep of captive animals a concern
In Mangaluru, animal lovers have expressed concern over the housing and upkeep of captive animals and birds at Pilikula Biological Park. TNIE’s reality check found poor infrastructure at the zoo. Birds had no companions while some of the animals appeared haggard.
Activists say the size of the enclosures at Pilikula zoo is not as per CZA standards, and the small enclosures are stressing the animals.
“The park is illegally trading rat snakes from vendors claiming to feed King Cobra, which is not permissible under the Wildlife Protection Act. They do not have the permission to breed rat snakes either. The zoo has only one doctor but as per guidelines, the zoo should have a senior veterinary doctor as well. Animals are treated with homeopathy medicine which is not prescribed by the Central Zoo Authority or any government institution,” said Bhuvan Mangaluru, an activist.
Dr Arun Kumar Shetty said that due to a prolonged monsoon, they could not take up maintenance work at the zoo, and at present, work on barricades and repairs of enclosures is under way.
“There are over 1,000 animals and birds at the zoo. Earlier, the zoo had witnessed flooding and barricades were broken. The snake house which had several issues, including leakages, is being repaired at a cost of Rs 7 lakh. We also have an animal exchange programme under which they will try to get companions for animals and birds which are without companions at present,” he said.
He said though there is a shortage, they are managing the zoo with 28 staffers, and a proposal to hire another senior veterinary doctor has been submitted for which they are awaiting approval.