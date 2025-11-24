Koppal man carries mother down three floors after district hospital fails to provide a wheelchair

KOPPAL: A man in Koppal carried his mother down three floors following an emergency at the district hospital because of the lack of wheelchairs.

Yamanamma (64), a resident of Indira Nagar in Koppal taluk, was admitted to the district hospital for the past three days for treatment of epilepsy. On Saturday, the woman suddenly lost consciousness.

When no doctor came to attend to his mother on the third floor, Krishna decided to carry her to the emergency ward by himself. The incident came to light after bystanders of other patients captured the video and shared it on social media platforms.

Yamanamma hails from a hamlet and her family cannot afford treatment at a private hospital. Her son Krishna is a daily wage labourer.

The lack of basic amenities like wheelchairs and stretchers at the largest government hospital in the district headquarters has triggered outrage among the public and the relatives of patients.

Lingaraj Mannur, a social activist in Koppal said, “This inhumane incident reveals the poor conditions at the hospital. The facility needs good infrastructure and maintenance. The number of patients visiting the hospital has increased many fold, the staff strength has not increased correspondingly.”

An official at the hospital, however, down-played the incident, “We are giving the best services, and there is no question of negligence. In this case, Yemanamma had suffered a sudden seizure and her son immediately brought her to the emergency ward.”