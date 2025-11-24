Mangaluru court grants bail to key witness in Dharmasthala mass burial case

MANGALURU: The 45-year-old witness-complainant in the alleged Dharmasthala mass burial case, who is currently lodged in Shivamogga prison, was on Monday granted bail by a Mangaluru court.
The Principal District and Sessions Court granted bail in connection with the case registered at Dharmasthala police station, ordering his release on the execution of a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh with two sureties.
The court imposed conditions that he shall not commit a similar offence, shall not abscond, and shall not tamper with prosecution witnesses “by exercising threats or inducements”, nor shall he destroy prosecution evidence.
He has been directed to make himself available to the investigating officer and cooperate during the investigation whenever required. The court has also directed him to appear regularly on all dates of hearing unless his presence is specifically exempted.
Further, he must produce proof documents such as his Voter ID or Aadhaar card, as well as those of his sureties, at the time of executing the bail bonds. He must furnish his residential address and inform the court of any change. He shall also furnish his mobile numbers.
The court has restrained him from leaving its jurisdiction without prior permission and has prohibited him from giving any interview or statement pertaining to Crime No. 39/2025 of the Dharmasthala police station to social media, television channels or newspapers.
He must also mark his attendance before the concerned police station on alternate days from the date of release until the filing of the final report.
The complainant was arrested on 23 August on charges of perjury and is currently in Shivamogga prison. He had claimed that he was coerced into burying the bodies of victims of alleged rape and murders a decade ago in Dharmasthala village in Belthangady taluk.
Following his complaint, a case was registered, and the SIT, headed by DGP Pronab Mohanty with Jitendra Kumar Dayama as the investigating officer, was formed and has collected crucial evidence.
A total of 17 alleged burial sites were dug for any human remains, and the SIT recovered some remains, for which the final FSL report is still awaited.