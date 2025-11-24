Mangaluru court grants bail to key witness in Dharmasthala mass burial case

MANGALURU: The 45-year-old witness-complainant in the alleged Dharmasthala mass burial case, who is currently lodged in Shivamogga prison, was on Monday granted bail by a Mangaluru court.

The Principal District and Sessions Court granted bail in connection with the case registered at Dharmasthala police station, ordering his release on the execution of a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh with two sureties.

The court imposed conditions that he shall not commit a similar offence, shall not abscond, and shall not tamper with prosecution witnesses “by exercising threats or inducements”, nor shall he destroy prosecution evidence.

He has been directed to make himself available to the investigating officer and cooperate during the investigation whenever required. The court has also directed him to appear regularly on all dates of hearing unless his presence is specifically exempted.

Further, he must produce proof documents such as his Voter ID or Aadhaar card, as well as those of his sureties, at the time of executing the bail bonds. He must furnish his residential address and inform the court of any change. He shall also furnish his mobile numbers.