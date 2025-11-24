Mysuru government school under fire after students made to fetch water, clean toilets

MYSURU: Teachers at a government higher primary school reportedly made students draw water from a sump and clean school toilets.

The incident occurred a few days ago in Bilagerehundi village in the Varuna Assembly constituency represented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. It came to light on November 20 when a villager, Siddaraju, visited the school to pick up his daughter from the anganwadi.

“I saw children drawing water from the sump on the school premises. At first, I thought someone had fallen in. When I asked them, the students said their teachers had told them to fetch water and clean toilets. I recorded the incident on my cellphone and filed a complaint with the block education officer (BEO). As directed by the BEO, I later submitted a written complaint,” Siddaraju said.

The incident was especially alarming as a student fell into a sump and died in Kolar recently. “I urge the DDPI to act against the headmaster. Schools must appoint proper staff for cleaning toilets,” he said. DDPI ST Javaregowda instructed the BEO to investigate and submit a report by Monday. “Based on the findings, action will be taken against the teachers,” he said.