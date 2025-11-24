Roadside 'guru' dupes techie of Rs 48 lakh to cure his ‘sexual problems’ in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 29-year-old software engineer, depressed about not having a child and disappointed with his allopathic medical treatment, approached a roadside tent run by a self-styled ‘Ayurvedic guru’ who promised him a quick cure. But at the end of it all, he had lost Rs 48 lakh and had ruined his kidneys after consuming the herbal products that were prescribed to him.

He continued with the Ayurvedic treatment for three to four months as the guruji threatened him that his condition would get worse if he did not continue with the medicines.

The victim, Akhilesh (name changed), a resident of Basaveshwarnagar and hailing from Shivamogga, got married to a woman from Davanagere three years ago. As they did not have any children, he visited a private hospital in Kengeri for infertility treatment on May 3. Doctors conducted all necessary tests, offered him advice and prescribed medication.

When he did not see any results, he slipped into depression, which was compounded by his inability to share his trauma with others. One day, while returning from the hospital, he noticed an Ayurvedic tent near KLE Law College that advertised itself as providing “quick solutions for sexual problems”.

When he went inside, an attendant introduced Akhilesh to a man identified as Vijay Guruji, who assured him of immediate results and prescribed 1 gm of a herbal product called Devaraj Bhooti. The guruji claimed that it was procured from Haridwar and was available only at Vijayalakshmi Ayurvedic Shop in Yeshwanthpur. He instructed Akhilesh to pay only in cash, avoid online transactions and not to bring anyone along.