Speculation swirls over power-sharing talks during Kharge–Siddaramaiah meeting

BENGALURU: Change in leadership may continue to haunt Congress for some more time until Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi intervenes and takes a decision.

“I have nothing to say about it (change in leadership)... as the high command does it,” AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge told reporters at his residence on Sunday.

But speculation is rife whether he raised the issue of power sharing with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah when they met for over one-and-a-half hours at the former’s residence on Saturday evening.

When the party came to power in 2023, an agreement was reached where Siddaramaiah would give up his post as CM once he completes two-and-a-half years in office, giving way to DCM DK Shivakumar to assume charge for the rest of the term, sources said.

Reminding Siddaramaiah about that pact, Shivakumar’s younger brother DK Suresh during their recent visit to Delhi told the CM to keep his word, a source said. Arriving in Bengaluru, Suresh told reporters, “Siddaramaiah will keep his word.”

Highly placed sources said that Siddaramaiah tried to convince Kharge that he should continue as CM for the full term as some 25 senior leaders, including ministers and MLAs, panicked when it was proposed that he step down as CM. His continuation is in the best interest of the party and its prospects in the Assembly elections in 2028, he told Kharge, the sources added.