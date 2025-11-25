12 bird species waiting for companions at Pilikula Zoo

MANGALURU: While the Pilikula Biological Park is brimming with various species and is home to over 1,000 animals and birds, as many as 12 bird species have been languishing at the zoo for want of companions.

As per the inventory data provided by the authorities of the Pilikula Biological Park, as many as 12 bird species are living without a companion at present. The single birds at the zoo are White Bellied Sea Eagle, White Scavenger Vulture, Malabar Grey Hornbill, Cockatoo Galah, Srilankan Bay owl, Grey Horned owl, Blue Rock Pigeon, Fantail Pigeon, Black swan, Green Turaco, Violet Turaco and Silver Pheasant.

Activists say most animals without mates show signs of depression and are difficult to handle. An activist alleged that the Egyptian Vulture has been without a companion at the Pilikula zoo for the last three years. “As per the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) guidelines, no animal or bird should be kept without a companion for more than six months, and if not, they must arrange a companion,” said Dinesh Holla, a wildlife activist.

Raju Kidoor, a teacher, conservationist and bird expert from Kidoor village in Kasaragod, Kerala, said that some birds without companions are prone to stress, which can be fatal for some.

“For example, White Bellied Sea Eagle and the Malabar Grey Hornbill are family attached birds. Without companions, we cannot get to see their usual activities. They do not change their companion, hence finding a pair for such birds is not easy,” he said.