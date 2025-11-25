Amid protest, Karnataka govt junks plan for international flower market at GKVK

BENGALURU: Amidst opposition to the International Flower Market inside the Horticulture Research Centre at Gandhi Krishi Vignana Kendra (GKVK) Campus, Bengaluru, and demand for 10 acres instead of five, the government is looking for suitable land elsewhere in the region to house the project. The proposed project involved axing of about 900 trees on the GKVK campus, which had drawn opposition from green activists.

M Vishwanath, Managing Director, of the International Flower Auction Board, said that in a meeting convened by Secretary of the Horticulture Department, Shamla Iqbal, on November 12 various stakeholders came together to request Yelahanka tahsildar to look for land which is close to the main road.

The stakeholders said the project had drawn strong criticism as it involved felling of nearly 900 trees and would lead to possible traffic on Sandeep Unnikrishnan Road in Yelahanka and Vidyaranya Pura, and would mount pressure on the International Airport Road. Based on their inputs, it was decided to look for an alternate land.

Meanwhile, on Monday, activists gave a representation to Dr Seetharam GK, Dean, University of Horticulure, GKVK, expressing apprehension over the flower market plan at the campus.

As per the documents, the government, in an order issued on 24/9/2024, had asked for five acres of sub-land belonging to the University of Horticulture, Bagalkot, in the premises of GKVK to be handed over to the horticulture department for setting up an international flower market.