BJP states following ‘Karnataka model’: CM Siddaramaiah

SIDLAGHATTA (CHIKKABALLAPUR) : The ‘Karnataka model’ which the Congress government implemented with five guarantees and development in all districts, is being followed in states ruled by the BJP, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said here on Monday. He laid the foundation stone for a high-tech silkworm market and other development works in Sidlaghatta town of Chikkaballapur district.

We have answered the BJP’s false accusation of an empty treasury through development works worth Rs 1 lakh crore, he said. The hi-tech silkworm market will benefit silk growers of the entire state. Inauguration of so many projects shows the speed of our government’s development, the CM said.

“As assured in the manifesto, we are releasing funds for the five guarantee schemes and also carrying out development work across the state, though the BJP claimed it was impossible to implement the schemes. They said the government gajana (treasury) will turn empty, but the Congress government has given the BJP a good reply,” Siddaramaiah said.

He said the Congress government is working for the uplift of the poor and downtrodden, all castes and communities, and the government’s intention is to bring them into the mainstream through work.

Siddaramaiah called upon the gathering not to believe the BJP. “During their tenure, they did not concentrate on development work, whereas the Congress government is committed to the welfare of the people,” he said.

The CM said the guarantee schemes will be continued and appealed to the gathering to continue supporting the Congress. He said he was confident that the party would return to power in 2028.