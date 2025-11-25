Children are linked to cybercrime in at least three of every 3,000 cases, say experts

Citing cases she has recently come across, she said, “In the recent past, there is an increase in the number of cases where children become victims to cyber bullying or they are accused because they are not aware that it is an offence. There are cases of cyber stalking, morphing videos especially of female students, sharing pornographic content on various social media groups, and victims to cyber tipline cases.”

Rathna said there must be conscious social media usage among adults so that children learn the same from teachers and parents. “It is a dangerous trend that most children use social media due to peer pressure. There are no strict regulations on the age of the user on social media. Children can enter fake date of birth and age to create an account on social media. Since social media platforms are money-making medium, there are no restrictions on data sharing including pictures on the internet across the globe. There is a need to help them understand not to share private photos or data on the internet, keeping the profile private by making changes in the settings. There is a need to help them understand that the legal framework is too complicated to take down vulgar videos or photos of an individual once they become viral on the internet,” she said.

Meanwhile, child rights activist Nagasimha Rao, another panellist, said, “Teachers must create a sense of ownership among children in schools. Only then, issues like cyber bullying, corporal punishment and more can be addressed at schools.”

Byatha N. Jagadeesha, advocate, and Geetha Mala T R, member of the Child Welfare Committee, Bengaluru Urban, stressed that it is important for parents to follow the laws so that children also imitate them and remain disciplined.