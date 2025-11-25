Dalit voices rally behind Kharge for Karnataka CM, write to Sonia

BENGALURU: IN a political drama unfolding within the Karnataka Congress, the DK Shivakumar camp is lobbying hard in New Delhi for their leader to occupy the CM’s chair, while he is receiving endorsements from Naga Sadhus.
Yet, in the middle of all this, another interesting development has surprised many.
A group of Congress leaders is rallying behind AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, considered by many as a beacon of Dalit empowerment, to occupy the top chair.
The high command now has to manage a delicate balancing act — one that could either consolidate the party’s diverse base or fracture it further, handing BJP and JDS an opportunity in the 2028 Assembly elections in the state.
In an open letter to former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, influential voices, including KPCC office-bearers, former legislators, journalists, intelligentsia, social activists, and citizens, have made an appeal for Kharge’s appointment as CM. Dated November 22 and circulated widely in Delhi and Bengaluru, the letter states that this leadership vacuum is a historic moment to rectify decades of under-representation of Dalits.
The letter laments the absence of a Dalit CM since Karnataka’s formation in 1956, despite “the community’s unwavering loyalty to Congress”. “Kharge stands out as a capable leader for this role. His long experience, integrity, and deep connection with the people of Karnataka make him uniquely suited to guide the state at this moment,” the signatories assert.
Shivakumar, a prominent Vokkaliga leader credited with bringing Congress to power, is viewed as the frontrunner to succeed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. On Saturday, a group of Naga Sadhus visited Shivakumar at his residence, blessing him and urging him to ascend the CM seat.
At the heart of this frenzy lies a pivotal question: Has Shivakumar’s surge positioned Kharge as the ultimate winner? As the first Dalit president of Congress in its 139-year history, Kharge has remained above the fray, issuing measured statements on the cabinet reshuffle or change in CM’s post.
His recent remark urging party unity amid turmoil was interpreted by some as a subtle rebuke to Shivakumar’s overtures, but it also amplified calls for him to return to state politics as CM.
Meanwhile, Shivakumar’s supporters, including a handful of MLAs like HC Balakrishna (Magadi), Nayana Motamma (Mudigere) and other MLAs, flew to Delhi. Sources close to the Shivakumar camp described the meetings as “consultations”.
Meanwhile, BJP MP Lahar Singh Siroya lambasted Kharge’s recent comments on the reshuffle, alleging that Congress is suffering from dynastic rot. “Kharge ji is the party president, but who is this high command? This shows there is dynastic politics. He must be considering Rahul Gandhi as the high command,” Siroya remarked. “I hope they find a solution soon, as it is not good for both Congress and the state. Given the current conduct of Congress, it is clear that it will be in a much worse state in the coming elections. I don’t know what is happening in that party, but it is certainly affecting Karnataka,” he said.
Former Congress MLC Mohan Kondajji said, “I am not a signatory to the letter, but I am aware of it. My only concern is that Congress should come out as the winner. With Kharge’s tremendous experience, he will be able to take everyone along.”