Dalit voices rally behind Kharge for Karnataka CM, write to Sonia

BENGALURU: IN a political drama unfolding within the Karnataka Congress, the DK Shivakumar camp is lobbying hard in New Delhi for their leader to occupy the CM’s chair, while he is receiving endorsements from Naga Sadhus.

Yet, in the middle of all this, another interesting development has surprised many.

A group of Congress leaders is rallying behind AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, considered by many as a beacon of Dalit empowerment, to occupy the top chair.

The high command now has to manage a delicate balancing act — one that could either consolidate the party’s diverse base or fracture it further, handing BJP and JDS an opportunity in the 2028 Assembly elections in the state.

In an open letter to former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, influential voices, including KPCC office-bearers, former legislators, journalists, intelligentsia, social activists, and citizens, have made an appeal for Kharge’s appointment as CM. Dated November 22 and circulated widely in Delhi and Bengaluru, the letter states that this leadership vacuum is a historic moment to rectify decades of under-representation of Dalits.

The letter laments the absence of a Dalit CM since Karnataka’s formation in 1956, despite “the community’s unwavering loyalty to Congress”. “Kharge stands out as a capable leader for this role. His long experience, integrity, and deep connection with the people of Karnataka make him uniquely suited to guide the state at this moment,” the signatories assert.

Shivakumar, a prominent Vokkaliga leader credited with bringing Congress to power, is viewed as the frontrunner to succeed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. On Saturday, a group of Naga Sadhus visited Shivakumar at his residence, blessing him and urging him to ascend the CM seat.