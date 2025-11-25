Human talent irreplaceable by robots and AI: Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla during meet with students

BENGALURU: Travelling in space is easier than travelling through Bengaluru traffic, said Gaganyatri Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla during an interaction with students at the Jawaharlal Nehru planetarium on Tuesday.

Shukla recalled his statements made on November 20 at Bengaluru Tech Summit-2025 and said: "During my last interaction with students and people, what was highlighted the most was not my interaction but the time I took. That travelling in space was easier than navigating through Bengaluru traffic. Therefore this time I will not comment on Bengaluru's traffic. Lets move on from there."

The interaction at the planetarium was organised by Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, Bengaluru, and Karnataka Science and Technology Promotion Society, Department of Science and Technology, titled- Astronaut- Student Interaction.

Shukla answered students' questions on how oxygen is generated in space and how astronauts access washrooms in space. Shukla said there is a fixed oxygen resource in spacecrafts and it is recycled routinely. Currently, fighter aircrafts have onboard Oxygen Generation Systems, which is being studied so that it can be implemented in future space stations. Shukla, responding to a question on washroom in space crafts, said, Boeing is working on creating a toilet in space, but it has still not been done. He encouraged the students, saying one of you might be able to.

A question that caught Shukla's attention was, 'why do we need spacecrafts, why can we not use robotics and artificial intelligence?' Shukla responded that the challenge will be to see and preplan everything for robots. He added that the talent of humans to correct things immediately and think about 10 things at a time, cannot be done by robots and AI.