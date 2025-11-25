Karnataka HC dismisses DNA’s petition against Chinnaswamy stadium stampede inquiry report

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday dismissed the petition filed by the event management company challenging the report of the Justice John Michael Cunha Commission into the stampede at M Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed 11 lives during the IPL title celebration of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

The division bench of Justice D K Singh and Justice Tara Vitasta Ganju noted that the state government has given an undertaking that no action would be taken against M/s DNA Entertainment Networks Private Limited, solely based on the findings of the report of the Commission of Inquiry but only after giving the firm an opportunity of hearing.

Referring to the judgment of the Supreme Court in the Goa Foundation case and the undertaking given by the state government, the court said that, the government will make its own assessment of the facts.

Considering the discussions made in the order and the specific stand of the state, the apprehension of the petitioner that, without an opportunity of being heard, an action would be taken against it on the basis of the report does not survive. “We find that no further orders are required. The writ petition is therefore dismissed”, the court noted.