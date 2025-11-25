Karnataka Lokayukta sleuths raid 10 govt officers in DA case

Lokayukta sleuths on Tuesday carried out simultaneous raids against 10 government officials in connection with a disproportionate assets case, officials said.

According to sources, the coordinated raids started early in the morning at various locations linked to the accused officers.

Lokayukta authorities said the raids were conducted against Puttaswamy C, Chief Accounts Officer, Town Muncipality, Mandya; Prem Singh, Chief Engineer, Upper Krishna Project, Bidar; Ramaswamy C, Revenue Inspector, Hootgalli Muncipality, Mysuru; Subash Chandra, Assistant Professor, Sociology, Karnataka University, Dharwad; Sathish, Senior Veterinary Examiner, Primary Veterinary Clinic, Huilgol, Dharwad; Shekhappa, Executive Engineer, Office of the Project Director, Haveri; Kumarswamy P, Office Superintendent, Regional Transport Office, Electronic City, Bengaluru; Lakshmipathi CN, First Division Assistant, SIMS Medical College, Shivamogga; Prabhu J, Assistant Director, Agriculture Sales Depot, APMC, Davangere; and Girish D M, Assistant Executive Engineer, PWD, Mysuru-Madikeri.

Lokayukta sources said details of the outcome of the raids will be shared later.