Karnataka sends massive flower consignments to Ayodhya for Ram Mandir ‘Dhwaja Arohan’ ceremony

BENGALURU: Karnataka has made significant contributions to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, and is now extending its support for the Dhwaja Arohan, the hoisting of a 22-foot religious flag marking the completion of temple construction.

For the ceremony scheduled on 25 November, large quantities of flowers have been dispatched from Bengaluru and surrounding districts over the past few days.

A wide range of flowers, particularly several varieties of chrysanthemum grown in Anekal, Hosur, Chikkaballapur, and Doddaballapur, is being sent to Ayodhya.

“While jasmine is being sent from Madurai and Coimbatore, chrysanthemum is going from Chikkaballapur, Doddaballapur and nearby villages. Farmers have directly partnered with traders and buyers for the supply. A large volume of flowers was also sent from here during the inauguration of the Ram Mandir,” said G. M. Diwakar, President of the KR Market Flower Merchants’ Association.

Vendors and traders at the Chikkaballapur and Anekal flower markets said the total quantity dispatched has yet to be compiled. Each farmer and vendor is occupied with daily supplies and special orders; a consolidated figure will be calculated once deliveries are completed.