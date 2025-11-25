Khader confident Winter session will proceed smoothly despite Congress rift

MANGALURU: Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader on Tuesday expressed confidence that the ongoing power tussle within the Congress, along with the Opposition’s allegations of horse-trading, will not disrupt the winter session of the state legislature scheduled from 8 to 19 December.

Speaking to reporters in Mangaluru, Khader said he would permit a discussion on the issue if raised in accordance with Assembly rules. He noted that 37 of the 39 Bills tabled in the previous session were passed after debate and consensus, a record of sorts, and said he hoped for a similarly productive session this winter. “It will be in the interest of the people,” he remarked.

“The winter session will focus particularly on issues concerning North Karnataka. In the last winter session, 35 MLAs raised matters related to the region, and I expect the same level of participation this time as well,” he said.