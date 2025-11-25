Opposition takes jibe at Kharge for ‘high command’ remark over Karnataka CM post

BENGALURU: Amid speculation over leadership change in the state, Opposition BJP and JDS took a jibe at AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge for his statement that the Congress high command will take a decision on it.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka told reporters on Monday that though Kharge is AICC president, he has no say in the party affairs. He is AICC president just for namesake. The party is under the firm control of the Gandhi family. That’s why Kharge always says that the high command will take decisions on the party matters.

Taking to X, JDS sought to know if Kharge is AICC president or the party’s state unit in charge. Kharge’s remark shows his helplessness when it comes to party matters.

Ashoka said after Bihar elections, the Congress government has become weak and BJP is expecting elections soon. “If elections are held, BJP will get a clear majority,” Ashoka claimed. He said due to the rift in the Congress for the CM’s chair, the government is not paying any attention to farmers’ issues. It is yet to start maize procurement and has not cleared the dues of dairy farmers. BJP will launch a campaign in all districts against the government’s “anti-farmer” policy.

Protests will be held in all assembly constituencies on November 27 and 28, and in district headquarters on December 1 and 2, Ashoka further said.

The tussle for the CM’s chair continues and no one knows who the CM is. Purchase of MLAs from that party has begun, Ashoka alleged. With this being the situation, even ministers are not listening to farmers’ problems, he said.