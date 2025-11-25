Survey of 200 gram panchayats reveals people missing out on Karnataka govt benefits

BENGALURU: In a shocking revelation, a sample survey conducted by the state government across 200 gram panchayats found that many people are living without access to any government schemes.
The survey revealed that though these people are poor, they do not have basic documents, like below poverty line (BPL) cards, income certificates, caste certificates or even Aadhaar cards. Without these documents, they have been deprived of many government programmes, including the guarantee schemes. The survey report will be ready soon.
The survey was conducted over three months by the Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Department. Official sources from the department said they selected vulnerable households and found that many do not have the basic documents required.
“They do not have caste certificates, though they belong to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes or Backward Classes. Because of this, they are deprived of many benefits provided by the government. The same is true of income certificates, which they do not have despite living in extreme poverty. We also found that some do not have Aadhaar cards or even voter ID cards. None of the government schemes are reaching them,” said the sources.
The department chose 10 backward districts, including Vijayapura, Koppal, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Bagalkot, Bidar, Yadgir and Chama-rajanagar.
“We selected two backward taluks in each of these districts and ten backward gram panchayats in each taluk. A total of 200 gram panchayats were chosen for the survey, covering about 1,046 villages,” Manoj Kumar Meena, Secretary to the Department, told The New Indian Express.
Meena: We are compiling and verifying data
“We are compiling and verifying data,” Manoj Kumar Meena said. The report is being prepared and is expected to be completed in the next few weeks. Manoj Kumar said that once the report is finalised, they will have clarity on how many people are receiving the benefits. It will also help the department assess the overall situation.
Manoj Kumar said that every eligible person should receive government entitlements designed for them to help improve their standard of living. “The government will ensure their sustainability and work with them over the next two years.
We will help eligible individuals access all government schemes and benefits. Our responsibility just does not end here. We will ensure that these people come out of poverty and we are taking it up under the Karnataka Inclusive Livelihood Programme,” he said.
Recently, the Kerala government announced that it is free of extreme poverty. “For Karnataka, it may take longer. Once we complete the survey of 200 gram panchayats, it will be extended to all gram panchayats to get a complete picture of the state,” sources said.