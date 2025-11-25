Survey of 200 gram panchayats reveals people missing out on Karnataka govt benefits

BENGALURU: In a shocking revelation, a sample survey conducted by the state government across 200 gram panchayats found that many people are living without access to any government schemes.

The survey revealed that though these people are poor, they do not have basic documents, like below poverty line (BPL) cards, income certificates, caste certificates or even Aadhaar cards. Without these documents, they have been deprived of many government programmes, including the guarantee schemes. The survey report will be ready soon.

The survey was conducted over three months by the Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Department. Official sources from the department said they selected vulnerable households and found that many do not have the basic documents required.

“They do not have caste certificates, though they belong to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes or Backward Classes. Because of this, they are deprived of many benefits provided by the government. The same is true of income certificates, which they do not have despite living in extreme poverty. We also found that some do not have Aadhaar cards or even voter ID cards. None of the government schemes are reaching them,” said the sources.

The department chose 10 backward districts, including Vijayapura, Koppal, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Bagalkot, Bidar, Yadgir and Chama-rajanagar.

“We selected two backward taluks in each of these districts and ten backward gram panchayats in each taluk. A total of 200 gram panchayats were chosen for the survey, covering about 1,046 villages,” Manoj Kumar Meena, Secretary to the Department, told The New Indian Express.