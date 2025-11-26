Barred from KSCA polls, Shantha Kumar moves Karnataka HC

BENGALURU: KN Shantha Kumar, contesting for the post of president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), moved the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday after the electoral officer rejected his candidature on technical grounds. As things stand now, former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad will be uncontested for the president’s post.

An official statement from Team Brijesh, which backs Kumar, stated that the technicality is materially trivial. “The nomination of KN Shantha Kumar for the post of president of the KSCA was rejected because the sports body he represented had an outstanding subscription arrear of Rs 200,” the statement read.

Team Brijesh confident of relief from court

“Not a large unpaid bill, not a financial scandal, not even a technical violation of significant consequence, just Rs 200 spread across four years, an amount that would barely buy two cups of filter coffee on MG Road,” the statement read.