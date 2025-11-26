CID to probe Belagavi call centre scam

BELAGAVI: The Belagavi City Police have transferred the high-profile fake call centre racket case to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Bengaluru, citing the need for deeper technical analysis, international coordination and additional manpower.

Belagavi police had busted an illegal call centre that allegedly targeted US citizens, defrauding them of money under false pretence.

The case was filed on November 11, 2025, following intelligence from the Internal Security Division (ISD) and an anonymous tip-off. Based on the complaint filed by ASI LS Chinagundi of the Cyber Crime Police Station, Belagavi, a case was registered involving multiple cyber and IPC offences.

During the investigation, a team led by ACP Raghu J and Police Inspectors BR Gaddekar and US Avati raided an illegal call centre near Azam Nagar Circle in Belagavi. A total of 33 suspects – 28 men and five women hailing from various places in India – were detained, and the police seized 37 laptops worth Rs 6.5 lakh, 38 mobile phones worth Rs 1.5 lakh and three Wi-Fi routers worth Rs 10,000.

Of the 33 arrested persons, 28 were remanded to judicial custody on November 12, 2025. Continuing the probe, police recently arrested two more persons – Aijaz Khan, owner of Kumar Hall, and Tausif Mohammad Sab Sheikh.

The police said the suspects called Americans via VolP, posing as customer-service or law-enforcement officials, and threatened them with the arrest or legal action unless certain ‘payment’ was made. The fraud began in March 2025, they said.