Haliyal couple hosts baby shower for pregnant dog

HALIYAL: Even as the Supreme Court has issued strict directions to control stray dog breeding by mandating sterilisation by local bodies, the human–canine bond continues to find unique expressions. A striking example emerges from Haliyal in Uttara Kannada, where a couple organised a grand baby shower for their pregnant pet dog.

The Shigli family in Haliyal town held the baby shower of Soni, an 18-month-old stray dog adopted by Prabhu and Prema Shigli, on Monday evening. Draped in a green saree and adorned with jewellery, Soni was treated like a traditional first-time mother. An ‘aarthi’ was performed, she was offered treats and all rituals associated with a baby shower were observed.

“This is her first pregnancy. We do not have a girl child, and Soni is like our daughter. If we had a daughter, we would have celebrated in the same way,” said Prabhu.

Prema said, “We brought her home when she was a puppy. She is part of our family now. Our lives changed after she came to us. She has brought us happiness, and we wanted to celebrate her motherhood.”

Several people attended the programme and said they had never seen a baby shower conducted for a dog. Traditionally, such ceremonies are performed for women who are pregnant for the first time.