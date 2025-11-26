Karnataka High Court quashes Dharwad DC’s order barring Kaneri math seer

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday quashed the order issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad prohibiting Kaneri Math Adhrushya Kadeshwara Swamiji of Maharashtra from entering the district between 5 November 2025 and 3 January 2026.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna delivered the ruling while allowing the petition filed by the Swamiji, the pontiff of Kaneri Math in Kolhapur district, challenging the prohibitory order dated 4 November 2025. The Deputy Commissioner had invoked Section 163(4) of the BNSS over an allegedly objectionable statement, acting on a representation submitted by the Jagathika Lingayat Mahasabha seeking to bar the petitioner from participating in a week-long programme at a Math.

The court held that the challenged order was devoid of reasons and based purely on conjecture, imposing a restraint of “manifestly excessive duration.” As such, it failed the tests of constitutionality and legality laid down by the Supreme Court, as well as by division benches and coordinate benches of the High Court. The court also recorded the undertaking by the petitioner’s counsel that the Swamiji would conduct himself with restraint and would not transgress the bounds of the liberty restored.