Modi to unveil Ram statue in Goa on Nov 28

KARWAR: PM Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate a 77-foot statue of Sri Ram at the Gokarn Parthagali Jeevottam Mutt in Goa on November 28. One of the most venerable mutts within the Gowda Saraswat Brahmin community, is gearing up to commemorate its 550th foundation anniversary with the Saardha Pancha Shatamanotsava (550th anniversary festival).
The 11-day celebration will take place at the central mutt in Partagali from November 27 to December 7, coinciding with the period of Margashirsha Shukla Saptami to Margashirsha Krishna Tritiya, as mentioned by Mukund Kamath, the Joint-Convenor of the Saardha Pancha Shatamanotsava Committee.
Pradeep Pai, the convenor of the Saardha Pancha Shatamanotsava Committee, said, “The mutt’s Guru Parampara was established in 1475 CE (Manmatha Nama Samvatsara, Chaitra Shukla Dwitiya) by Shrimad Narayan Tirtha Swamiji at Shri Kshetra Badarikashram.
The principal deity, Sri Ramadevaru, was consecrated by the pontiff of Udupi’s Shri Palimar Mutt. Since its inception, 23 pontiffs have presided over the mutt, with the current pontiff, Shrimad Vidyadheesh Shripad Vader Swamiji, continuing to shepherd the devotees.”
Kamath disclosed that his holiness has committed to achieving over 550 crore recitations of Sri Rama Taraka Maha Mantra. The nationwide Shri Rama Naama Japa Abhiyan began on April 17, 2024 and will persist unbroken until October 18, 2024, spanning 120 principal centers and 104 subsidiary centers throughout the country.