Modi to unveil Ram statue in Goa on Nov 28

KARWAR: PM Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate a 77-foot statue of Sri Ram at the Gokarn Parthagali Jeevottam Mutt in Goa on November 28. One of the most venerable mutts within the Gowda Saraswat Brahmin community, is gearing up to commemorate its 550th foundation anniversary with the Saardha Pancha Shatamanotsava (550th anniversary festival).

The 11-day celebration will take place at the central mutt in Partagali from November 27 to December 7, coinciding with the period of Margashirsha Shukla Saptami to Margashirsha Krishna Tritiya, as mentioned by Mukund Kamath, the Joint-Convenor of the Saardha Pancha Shatamanotsava Committee.