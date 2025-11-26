MP Karjol slams Kage for statehood demand

KALABURAGI: Congress MLA from Kagwad Assembly constituency Raju Kage does not know the history of Karnataka and that is why he has written letter to the President of India and others demanding statehood for North Karnataka, former Deputy chief minister and BJP Member of Parliament for Chitradurga Govind Karjol has said.

Karjol said that Karnataka (formerly called Mysore State) was formed with the sacrifice of many people.

“One of my family member was also jailed for struggling for the formation of Akhanda Karnataka. BJP will never support the demand of splitting the state,” Karjol said.

If someone feels that their region is neglected, they have to fight with the government to sort it out, he said, adding that nobody should speak of splitting the state.