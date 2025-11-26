Power transfer hots up, Kharges play major role

BENGALURU: With the leadership tussle becoming more contentious, RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge, who is also AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge’s son, met Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Tuesday, and held a detailed talk on the state’s political situation, according to sources.

Details of what transpired during the meeting are not known. However, soon after landing in Bengaluru from Delhi, Priyank met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and DCM DK Shivakumar separately for about half-an-hour each, and reportedly conveyed Rahul’s message to both leaders, sources said.

Earlier in the day, Shivakumar met AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge, who was bound for Delhi, and accompanied him up to the airport where he received an emergency call, speculated to be from the central leadership in New Delhi.

Landing in Delhi, Kharge clarified that he would meet Rahul Gandhi only if the latter calls for a meeting. “It is not a subject (change in leadership) to be talked about here openly, I came here to attend Constitution Day. Normally, the party president does not go on his own to discuss this. If a meeting is scheduled, I will discuss it,” he told reporters. Since Priyank had already met Rahul Gandhi and briefed him on the state’s situation, Kharge found no reason to meet Rahul, sources said.

Interestingly, Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan played Siddaramaiah’s envoy and offered an olive branch to Shivakumar. According to sources, this happened after Siddaramaiah held a meeting with his coterie of ministers.