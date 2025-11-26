Senior IAS officer dies in accident

KALABURAGI: Mahantesh Bilagi (51), a 2012 batch IAS officer who was holding the charge of managing director of Karnataka State Minerals Corporations, died in a road accident near Gounalli Cross of Jewargi Taluk on Tuesday. Along with Mahantesh, his two brothers also died when their car turned turtle near the Jewargi bypass.

Mahantesh was ex-BESCOM MD

Mahantesh and his brothers Shankar Bilagi (55) and Eeranna Bilagi (53) and another person Eeeranna Sirasangi were travelling in an Innova car from Vijayapura to Kalaburagi when it turned turtle near the Jewargi bypass. Shankar Bilagi and Eeranna Bilagi died on the spot, while Mahantesh was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared dead.

Eeranna Sirasangi sustained serious injuries, while the driver escaped with minor injuries. Mahantesh, who hailed from Ramadurga in Belagavi district, served in Udupi, Davanagere and Chitradurga in different capacities and was also managing director of Bescom prior to assuming the charge of MD, Karnataka State Minerals Corporation.