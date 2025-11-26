Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru acquitted in POCSO case in Karnataka

CHITRADURGA: Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, head of the Murugha Mutt in Chitradurga, was acquitted in the POCSO case on Wednesday. This is the first case in which he has been acquitted, while the trial in the second case is yet to begin.

The Second Additional District and Sessions Judge, Gangadhar Hadapad, had adjourned the hearing during the morning session, and at 2:45 pm the judge announced a one-line judgment acquitting Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, hostel warden Rashmi, Mutt manager Paramashivaiah, Basavaditya Swamy, the Mutt’s advocate Gangadharaiah, car driver Mahalinga, and the Mutt’s cook Karibasappa.

As soon as the judgment was pronounced, followers of Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru began shouting slogans in support of the seer.

The seer was not only acquitted of the POCSO charges but was also relieved of the charges under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

The seer had been charged in the POCSO case on August 26, 2022, after a complaint was lodged at the Nazarbad police station in Mysuru. The complaint was transferred to the Chitradurga Rural police station on August 27, 2022, and the trial continued until November 26, 2025, when the judgment was delivered.

During this period, the seer was granted bail by the Karnataka High Court on August 7, 2024, and had remained out on bail in the first case. The trial in the second case is yet to begin. After hearing the judgment on Wednesday, the seer returned to Davangere’s Viraktha Mutt, where he has been staying since being granted bail.