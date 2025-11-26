Some Congress leaders met us to form govt: Ashoka

KALABURAGI: “Some Congress leaders approached us to explore the possibility of forming a government with the help of rebels if the situation warrants. But we told them that BJP is not interested in fishing in troubled waters,” said senior BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly

R Ashoka here on Tuesday. He told reporters that people are confused whether an elected government is functioning in the state as the ruling party factions are busy purchasing their own MLAs for a show of strength before the Congress high command.

Former deputy chief minister Govind Karjol, who too was present, said whoever bids the highest will become the chief minister in Congress. The auction has started with Rs 7 crore, he alleged. He said three factions — Siddaramaiah’s, DK Shivakumar’s and Lingayats’ — are in the race for chief minister’s post. Though Dalits have thrown in their hats, they will not succeed, he felt.

Ashoka said Siddaramaiah is creating confusion among Congress legislators by saying he will be chief minister for a full five years, then changing the stance to say he would abide by the high command. At the same time, Shivakumar is busy meeting Naga Sadhus and visiting temples for blessings to become chief minister, he added.