State-wide crackdown Lokayukta cops unearth D35.31 crore illegal assets

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Lokayukta police on Tuesday unearthed a total disproportionate assets (DA) of Rs 35.31 crore by conducting raids against 10 officials of the state government.

The DA includes properties worth Rs 22.31 crore, cash of Rs 78.40 lakh, jewels of Rs 5.91 crore and vehicles worth Rs 2.33 crore.

The raid was conducted simultaneously at more than 47 places of the accused officials and their relatives in Bengaluru city, Mysuru, Davanagere, Mandya, Bidar, Haveri, Dharwad, Gadag, Kodagu and Shivamogga districts.

According to an official statement, Krishnamurthy P, Office Superintendent of the Electronic City RTO office, allegedly possessed Rs 4.26 crore DA, including immovable assets of Rs 3.34 crore, comprising 7 sites, 4 houses, 5 acres 30 guntas agricultural land and movable assets of Rs 92 lakh.

Searches in Mysuru disclosed that Ramaswamy C, Revenue Inspector of Hootagalli Municipality, allegedly acquired Rs 2.77 crore DA. He allegedly possessed Rs 1.65 crore immovable assets, including 3 sites, 2 houses, 7 acres of agricultural land and movable assets of Rs 1.12 crore.

Puttaswamy C, Chief Administrative Officer of the Municipality of Mandya town, was allegedly found with Rs 4.37 crore DA. It includes immovable assets of Rs 3.48 crore comprising 8 sites, 2 houses, 12 acres of agricultural land and movable assets of Rs 89 lakh.

In Yadgir district, Prem Singh, Chief Engineer, Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Limited, allegedly acquired Rs 4.07 crore DA, including immovable assets of Rs 2.43 crore comprising 4 sites, 1 house, 24 acres and 30 guntas agricultural land and movable assets of Rs 1.64 crore, including Rs 62 lakh worth fixed deposit kept in a bank.