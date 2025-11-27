Karnataka

Adichunchanagiri Mutt seer backs Karnataka DCM Shivakumar for chief ministerial post

HASSAN: Adichunchanagiri Mutt seer Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji on Wednesday demanded that Deputy CM DK Shivakumar should be made CM at the earliest.

He told reporters at Kunduru Mutt in Channarayapatna taluk that he is unhappy with the Congress high command over the delay in appointing Shivakumar as CM. “The Vokkaliga community supported Shivakumar and helped Congress win to see him as CM. It is not just my wish, but the dream of the Vokkaliga community. He put sincere efforts to bring the party to power,” said the prominent Vokkaliga seer.

“Shivakumar has reportedly tolerated a series of humiliations. The ongoing political crisis is not good as progress and development projects get stalled,” he said.

“Though Shivakumar is a prominent devotee who visits the Adichunchanagiri Mutt frequently, the power sharing issue has never been discussed. Many devotees who are disappointed with the latest developments have been questioning me and the mutt,” the seer said.

