BJP calls for dissolution of Karnataka Assembly amid Congress tussle over CM post

BENGALURU: BJP state president BY Vijayendra said on Wednesday that if the Congress government is unable to govern the state despite having 140 MLAs, let it recommend dissolution of the assembly and go for fresh polls.

Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru, the BJP leader said the government must ensure that the discussions during the Belagavi session are meaningful, as farmers hope that their problems will be discussed and resolved. The BJP leader said instead of continuously fighting for power and spending four days a week in New Delhi lobbying with their party’s central leaders, it is better for them to dissolve the assembly and go for elections.

The situation in Congress is so bad that it has reached a stage where they would come to the streets, he said, and added that the BJP is thinking about what it should do in such a situation.

The BJP is not interested in the Congress’s internal tussle, and there is no question of taking or extending external support to DK Shivakumar and anyone, if they come out of the government, the BJP leader said, responding to a question.

Voters have given the BJP the responsibility to sit in the opposition, and the party will do its work in a responsible manner, he said.

If DKS approaches BJP, top leaders will take decision: DVS

Chikkaballapur: If Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar approaches the BJP high command, a decision will be taken on forming the government, said former Chief Minister DV Sadananda Gowda, here on Wednesday. “But the decision of the party top leadership is final,” he added,

commenting on the confusion within the ruling Congress over CM Siddaramaiah handing over power to Shivakumar. “The Congress government will collapse on its own,” he said.