Centre’s nod likely for industrial parks in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal has given a positive response to Union Minister for Heavy Industries & Steel HD Kumaraswamy’s proposal to establish nine industrial parks in the state.

A statement from Kumaraswamy’s office stated that Goyal confirmed that the matter has been forwarded to the department concerned for necessary action under established rules.

On November 13, Kumaraswamy had submitted a representation to Goyal appealing for the establishment of industrial parks in Bidar, Raichur, Hubli-Dharwad, Mysuru, Hassan, Kolar, Mangaluru, Chamarajanagar, and Mandya.

The former CM said these parks would stimulate large-scale employment generation, attract private investment, and enhance regional supply chain linkages, while contributing to the national goals of strengthening India’s manufacturing base, logistics architecture, and industrial competitiveness.

The proposed industrial parks will transform these regions by attracting mid-to-large-scale industries, boosting local employment, enhancing logistics and connectivity networks, encouraging sector-specific clusters, and balancing the state’s economic map, the statement said.