Class 10 student in Koppal hostel delivers baby

KOPPAL: A Class 10 student, who was staying in a government hostel in Koppal, giving birth to a baby has raised serious questions about the safety of the children in such facilities. The girl’s parents have expressed their anguish against hostel staff for their negligence even as the Kuknur police arrested a suspect, allegedly responsible for the pregnancy, under the POCSO Act.

Sources said the minor girl was admitted to the Women and Children’s Hospital in Koppal after she complained of sudden stomach pain, after which she gave birth to a baby boy. Her parents and villagers questioned how the pregnancy of the girl went unnoticed by the warden and other staff at the hostel. It is alleged that hostel authorities were aware of the situation but kept quiet about it.

When the district administration was alerted about the incident, Deputy Commissioner Suresh Itnal and District Superintendent of Police Ram Arasiddi rushed to the hospital and inquired about the girl’s health. The Kuknur police conducted a quick inquiry and arrested a youth suspected to be responsible for the girl’s pregnancy. They have registered a case against him under the POCSO Act.

Siddaraju Halli, a resident of Koppal, said, “This incident has raised concerns about the safety of the children staying in the hostel. Their parents and villagers were shocked when they heard about it. There are doubts whether the hostel staff knew about this but kept quiet. If such an incident takes place in a hostel that is meant for the protection of girls, how can parents send their children to schools?”

An official in the Koppal district administration said, “This is a surprising incident. We will check how the hostel staff neglected this issue. Police have already registered a case and an investigation is in progress."