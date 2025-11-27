Karnataka govt has collapsed, Congress in ICU, says JDS youth president Nikhil Kumaraswamy

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has come under sharp criticism on Wednesday, with JDS alleging that the Ruling party is battling a crisis of confidence in the Chief Minister.

JDS state youth president Nikhil Kumaraswamy, who is the son of Union Minister and former CM HD Kumaraswamy, slammed the Congress saying that though it won the 2023 Assembly polls with a comfortable majority, it is in a position where it is unable to trust its own CM.

“CM change talks don’t happen out of love; they happen when MLAs lose confidence. And when MLAs lose confidence, it means the CM has failed, the government has collapsed, and the party is already in the ICU,” Nikhil said.

He even pointed out that Congress MLAs “lining up in Delhi hotels to replace their own CM” was the “biggest certificate of failure any government can receive.” He said, “The Chief Minister has lost the House, the Government has lost direction, and Karnataka has lost 2.5 years,” he alleged.