Karnataka man gets 20-year rigorous imprisonment, Rs 1.75-lakh fine for kidnap, rape of minor

KALABURAGI: District and sessions Court (Special POSCO Court) of Kalaburagi convicted an accused who raped a minor girl to 20-year rigorous imprisonment, one year simple imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs.1,75,000, stated a press note issued by Special Public Prosecutor Shantaveera Tuppad on Wednesday.

The press note further stated that the accused, Mohammad Gous from Yargal village, raped the girl when she was going for labour work in the village on November 22, 2024 and forcibly took her to various places, where he raped her before bringing her back to the village. When she wanted to return home, the accused scolded her by making casteist remarks. However, she managed return home and was briefed about the misdeeds done by Mohammad Gous. Deputy Superintendent of Police of Shahabad conducted an investigation and submitted the charge-sheet to the court.

The judge of District and Sessions Court (Special POCSO Court) Mohammad Mujir Ulla C G heard the arguments from both the parties and examined the witnesses. The judge pronounced the judgment on November 25 and convicted Gous under various Acts including POCSO Act. The judge also slapped a fine of Rs. 1,75,000/- on the convict.

The judge asked the Legal Services Authority to pay a compensation of Rs. 4 lakhs to the victim.