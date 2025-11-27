KSRTC unions’ meet with Karnataka CM over pay hike ends in stalemate

BENGALURU: A meeting of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Trade Unions of KSRTC, led by AITUC-affiliated KSRTC Staff and Workers’ Federation, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah ended in a stalemate. The meeting comes in the wake of a protest meeting called by JAC on November 28.

They have been demanding a 25% pay hike with effect from January 1, 2024, pending salary arrears for 38 months, and wage revision for four years (from January 1, 2024 to December 31, 2027). They went on an indefinite strike on August 5, but called it off after the intervention of the high court.

Siddaramaiah tried to convince them that the government incurred huge losses during COVID-19 and it is willing to pay only 14 months’ salary arrears. On pay revision, he said it can be done only from April 1, 2026. The representatives did not accept the CM’s offer. The CM directed Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy to hold a meeting with the JAC representatives on December 6.