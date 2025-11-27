Live-in relation also attracts laws on marital cruelty: Karnataka HC

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court held that the expression “husband” in Section 498A of IPC (cruelty and harassment against a married woman) is not confined to a man in a legally valid marriage alone, but also extends to one who enters into a marital relationship which is valid or voidable, as also to a live-in relationship which bears the attributes of marriage, so long as the essential ingredients of cruelty as defined in the said provision are satisfied.

“The facts... clearly show that the petitioner and complainant, who is the respondent to the case, lived together in a relationship having all the trappings of a marital union. They cohabited, represented themselves as husband and wife, and performed domestic and social obligations typically associated with marriage.

The relationship thus falls squarely within what has been recognised in recent times as a “relationship in the nature of marriage”, or colloquially known as a “Live-In” relationship, attracting the protective umbrella of Section 498A, provided the factual allegations satisfy the elements of “cruelty” as defined in the explanation to the said Section,” it observed.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj rejected the contention of the counsel for the petitioner-husband from Shivamogga that the Section cannot be invoked as the requirement is the existence of a legally valid marital relationship between the complainant-wife and the accused.