Mysuru Dasara display catches Guinness eye

BENGALURU: The famous Mysuru Dasara has achieved another milestone with a drone show that was part of the 2025 festivities catching the attention of the Guinness Book of World Record authorities.

The global authority on recording human achievements and extremes on November 24 posted on social media platform X, “The incredible image of a tiger was formed by 2,983 drones across the night sky in Mysuru, Karnataka, India.”

Energy Minister KJ George said, “This showcases our dedication to pushing boundaries and creating memorable experiences for our people.”

Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) Managing Director KM Munigopal Raju said this year around 3000 drones were used. The tiger image that has caught the attention of the Guinness authorities was created using around 3,000 drones, he said.

Raju said the CESC had partnered with Botlab Dynamics for the drone show. “We created images of the galaxy, the globe, soldiers, peacock, tiger, blue whale, eagle, Kalinga Mardana Krishna, Goddess Cauvery, Karnataka Map, Chief Minsiter Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Miinister DK Shivakumar, the five guarantee schemes, Howdah elephant with ambari and Goddess Chamundeshwari. Around Rs three crore was spent for the four-day drone show,” he said.