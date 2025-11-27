Was there no Congress before Siddaramaiah: Priyank Kharge says party does not depend on one leader

BENGALURU: Karnataka RDPR and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday said the Congress does not depend upon an individual leader for its existence.

“The party does not stand because of any one person. Wasn’t there Congress before Siddaramaiah (joined it)? Siddaramaiah left an impression on all the communities in the state. Was it not the Congress party that made Siddaramaiah the CM? Mallikarjun Kharge, Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar, Dr Parameshwara, Satish Jarkiholi... all were raised by the workers”, he told media persons while responding to a question on Siddaramaiah supporters remarks that that there will be a threat to the Congress’ existence if he is removed from the CM post.

On Tuesday Siddaramaiah’s aide and former cooperation minister KN Rajanna had said “Congress is a big zero without CM Siddaramaiah”.

Dismissing speculations about Mallikarjun Kharge being in the race for the CM post, Priyank termed it irrelevant as during every assembly polls and LS polls the former’s name comes to the fore for the CM and PM posts.

Hitting back at the CM’s economic advisor Basavaraj Rayareddy’s statement that the CM has not been elected for two-and-a-half years, Priyank suggested the former to go to Delhi and ask the high command. “The CLP has not decided who should be given what responsibility. How did CLP evolve? Is it not the party that gave B form (giving opportunity to contest the polls on party symbol)? When necessary, the high command will finally decide”, he said, suggesting that the party high command has the right to take the decisions from time to time.

On his meeting with Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Tuesday Priyank said that since the latter was invited for the recently concluded Bengaluru Tech Summit-2025 he briefed him about it.