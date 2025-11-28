RTI activist slams 'wasteful' spending at Belagavi's Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, demands transparency

BELAGAVI: After a Right to Information query revealed large-scale expenditure on furniture and oil portraits inside the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha (SVS) in Belagavi, activist Bhimappa Gadad has demanded full transparency on the spending.
Calling the expenditure “wasteful” and “beyond acceptable limits,” Gadad warned that if the government fails to rein in such misuse of public funds, a legal battle may be unavoidable.
Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Gadad disclosed details obtained through the RTI Act, revealing that Rs 42,93,940 was spent on crafting a new chair and table for the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly. In addition, Rs 1,98,240 was spent on refurbishing the plywood, upholstery and cushions of the Legislative Council Speaker’s chair. Gadad said such figures raise serious questions about fiscal responsibility and prioritisation of state resources.
According to the RTI documents, another Rs 67,67,964 was utilised to prepare and install 11 oil portraits of distinguished figures associated with the Anubhav Mantap, along with an extra painting. All artworks were produced by well-known artists. This amount surpasses the previous expenditure of Rs 36,60,000 incurred in 2011 to create furniture for the President’s visit during the inauguration of the SVS.
Gadad further stated that the government had earlier approved Rs 13,34,564 on February 27, 2023, for seven portraits measuring 8x5 feet, painted by reputed state artists. However, a review team from the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishad, instructed by the Speaker, inspected the portraits and concluded in a report dated October 25, 2025, that many paintings did not resemble the actual personalities. Following this assessment, the government issued a fresh order releasing Rs 28,49,200 to produce new oil paintings.
In addition, Rs 25,84,200 was sanctioned on February 4, 2025, for installing the Anubhav Mantap artwork on the first floor’s western wing and for handing over the Mahatma Gandhi portrait, an artwork that has drawn significant artistic appreciation across Karnataka.
With close to Rs 68 lakh spent on portraits and Rs 43 lakh on the Speaker’s chair, Gadad said citizens are increasingly questioning how such decisions were taken and who authorised the expenditures. He also urged the government to allow free public access to these artworks and appoint guides, similar to those in the tourism department.