RTI activist slams 'wasteful' spending at Belagavi's Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, demands transparency

BELAGAVI: After a Right to Information query revealed large-scale expenditure on furniture and oil portraits inside the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha (SVS) in Belagavi, activist Bhimappa Gadad has demanded full transparency on the spending.

Calling the expenditure “wasteful” and “beyond acceptable limits,” Gadad warned that if the government fails to rein in such misuse of public funds, a legal battle may be unavoidable.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Gadad disclosed details obtained through the RTI Act, revealing that Rs 42,93,940 was spent on crafting a new chair and table for the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly. In addition, Rs 1,98,240 was spent on refurbishing the plywood, upholstery and cushions of the Legislative Council Speaker’s chair. Gadad said such figures raise serious questions about fiscal responsibility and prioritisation of state resources.

According to the RTI documents, another Rs 67,67,964 was utilised to prepare and install 11 oil portraits of distinguished figures associated with the Anubhav Mantap, along with an extra painting. All artworks were produced by well-known artists. This amount surpasses the previous expenditure of Rs 36,60,000 incurred in 2011 to create furniture for the President’s visit during the inauguration of the SVS.