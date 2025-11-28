Cylinder blast guts warehouse, pushcarts in Karnataka's Vijayapura

VIJAYAPURA: At least five snack pushcarts and a warehouse storing carton boxes containing dry grass were gutted after a fire broke out late Thursday night on Lingadagudi Road in Vijayapura.

The fire broke out in an open area used by hawkers to sell snacks, gutting several pushcarts. However, no casualties or injuries were reported since the site is non-residential and the carts were parked in an open space.

Fire and Emergency Services officials said the blaze was likely triggered by a cylinder blast inside one of the carts. With the incident occurring around 11 pm, shops were closed, preventing any injuries. Officials added that four cylinders exploded during the fire, damaging the wall of a nearby house and burning carton boxes kept in an under-construction building.

The intensity of the blasts startled nearby residents, who rushed out of their homes. They later thanked fire personnel for their prompt response. Despite deploying five fire tenders, it took over an hour to extinguish the blaze completely.

Residents claimed the open space was originally reserved for a public garden but has been illegally occupied by people to sell snacks. They have urged the district administration to clear the area and develop the planned garden.