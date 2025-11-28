DoT report says Mangaluru prison jammers disrupting public mobile network far beyond permitted range

MANGALURU: A Department of Telecommunications (DoT) report has confirmed that cellphone jammers installed inside the Mangaluru District Prison are emitting signals far beyond their permitted range, causing widespread mobile network disruptions in the surrounding localities and prompting urgent intervention from central and state authorities.

According to a communication issued by the Wireless Monitoring Organisation (WMO), Department of Telecommunications, a joint monitoring exercise was conducted on 28 and 29 October by the Wireless Monitoring Station in Mangaluru, along with telecom service providers, TCIL, and prison authorities. The inspection aimed to assess complaints of interference caused by the prison’s cellphone jammers.

The WMO report states that all IMT and Wi-Fi bands inside the prison were being suppressed with a jammer signal strength of around “–70 dBm”, while suppression of IMT bands (700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz) and the 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi band was detected from the prison entrance up to almost 900 metres, with some signals extending up to 2.5 km, though weaker.

The report concludes that the jammer signals were “extending significantly beyond the intended coverage area,” potentially disrupting telecom services available to the public in nearby residential and commercial zones.