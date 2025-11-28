Elusive e-khatas foil owners’ attempts to register their properties under GBA

BENGALURU: The most e-lusive thing in Bengaluru property market is e-khata. Around 18,000 flat buyers belonging to 340 apartment complexes are unable to register their properties as Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has not issued them e-khatas.
Some have paid initial deposits to the builders. Some have paid partially while some have paid maximum amounts.
Since the GBA has not issued e-khatas to the developers, the registrations are in a limbo. A flat buyer said that the developers are now forcing them to give an undertaking to the bank to release their loans, subject to furnishing of e-khatas at a later stage. In a few cases where the loans have been released, EMIs have kicked in already.
Then there are many who are not able to transfer their properties till they get e-khatas. Because of the delay, not only are buyers and builders facing problems, but also thousands of crores of rupees in revenue are delayed to the state’s exchequer in the form of stamp duty, a buyer, who did not wish to be identified, alleged.
Sources in GBA, however, said that a total of one lakh applications were submitted for e-khatas, including individual properties, apartments, etc. Around 50 percent of them have been rejected for various reasons and e-khatas are being issued for the remaining 50 percent applicants. Out of the rejected 50 percent, about 10 to 15 percent of applications have been rejected by the GBA’s staff for the reasons best known to them, despite all necessary documents being provided for issuance of e-khata.
The remaining 20 to 30 percent of applications, which are filed in bulk by the builders and developers, were rejected as they built the apartments/buildings not in conformity with the rules. About 98 percent of them did not provide the documents necessary even if they have been constructed as per norms.
Software glitch helped generate fraudulent e-khatas
For instance, they claimed that they have ‘A’ khatas for the apartments, but in reality, it was not so. That is also a reason for rejection.
The sources further said that earlier, there were loopholes in the GBA’s software. Taking advantage of it, some e-khatas were obtained. Now, the software has identified all those loopholes and fixed them. Therefore, all errant people are ganging up against the GBA, creating a negative impression that there are technical glitches on the website which is not generating e-khatas. No one can be allowed to get e-khatas without fulfilling the norms, added the GBA sources.
Of course, there was a slight delay in issuing e-khatas for genuine reasons. Firstly, at least two months are required to complete the process of each application. Secondly, there was a socio-economic survey in October, and now, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR); for both purposes, staff were deployed, resulting in some delay for the issue of e-khatas to the eligible applicants who have fulfilled all necessary requirements, sources added.
Munish Moudgil, Special Commissioner (Revenue), GBA, said they are proposing to send messages to those whose applications have been rejected.
“The option for applying again for them is not blocked. They can rectify the lapses or cure the defects on their side and apply again. We will consider and issue e-khatas. Moreover, citizens must understand the foolproof system ensured by the GBA and our concern for transparency in the issuance of e-khatas to safeguard their interests. Why would we delay issuing e-khatas when they fetch us revenue?” he said.
He said they are issuing e-khatas as per the prevailing norms before September 30, 2024, but strictly adhering to norms from October 1, 2024, the date from which the e-khatas have been made mandatory.
Therefore, there is no scope for citizens as well as builders and developers who violate the norms about Floor Area Ratio, setback, etc., to shirk from fulfilling the legal requirement to obtain an e-khata, he said.
On alleged deliberate rejection of e-khata applications by the GBA staff, Moudgil said an audit team will examine the process before issuing e-khatas and hurdles causing delay for genuine applicants. They are also issuing notices to staff who deliberately rejected the applications despite fulfilment of all the criteria to take stringent action against them.