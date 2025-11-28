Elusive e-khatas foil owners’ attempts to register their properties under GBA

BENGALURU: The most e-lusive thing in Bengaluru property market is e-khata. Around 18,000 flat buyers belonging to 340 apartment complexes are unable to register their properties as Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has not issued them e-khatas.

Some have paid initial deposits to the builders. Some have paid partially while some have paid maximum amounts.

Since the GBA has not issued e-khatas to the developers, the registrations are in a limbo. A flat buyer said that the developers are now forcing them to give an undertaking to the bank to release their loans, subject to furnishing of e-khatas at a later stage. In a few cases where the loans have been released, EMIs have kicked in already.

Then there are many who are not able to transfer their properties till they get e-khatas. Because of the delay, not only are buyers and builders facing problems, but also thousands of crores of rupees in revenue are delayed to the state’s exchequer in the form of stamp duty, a buyer, who did not wish to be identified, alleged.

Sources in GBA, however, said that a total of one lakh applications were submitted for e-khatas, including individual properties, apartments, etc. Around 50 percent of them have been rejected for various reasons and e-khatas are being issued for the remaining 50 percent applicants. Out of the rejected 50 percent, about 10 to 15 percent of applications have been rejected by the GBA’s staff for the reasons best known to them, despite all necessary documents being provided for issuance of e-khata.