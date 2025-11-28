Fifth finance panel submits report to CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: The Fifth Finance Commission on Wednesday submitted its report to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, a development that could define Karnataka’s fiscal direction for the coming years, especially till 2030. The report was submitted for the award period 2026-2030, and commission chairman A Narayanaswamy formally handed over the confidential sealed document to the Chief Minister at his home office in Krishna.

Among those present were CM’s Addl Chief Secretary Anjum Parvez, political secretary K Naseer Ahmed and members of the State Finance Commission. When asked for details, Pervez and the CMO said the contents were confidential and would not be disclosed to the media at the moment.

Experts said the report is expected to have made important recommendations on issues of devolution between state and local bodies, revenue augmentation for cash-strapped municipalities and panchayats, and reforms in state finances when Karnataka was challenged by welfare schemes and concerns of soaring debt.

While ruling party insiders view the report as a tool for the Siddaramaiah government to strengthen its pro-poor and rural-development narrative ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections, opposition BJP and JDS leaders are likely to scrutinise every recommendation and clause under a microscope when the contents are made public.