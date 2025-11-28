If DK Shivakumar is betrayed, will teach Congress a lesson: Vokkaligara Sangha

BENGALURU: Close on the heels of Adi Chunchanagiri, Seer Nirmalanandanatha Swami has demanded the Congress party high command to make Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar the new CM.

State Vokkaligara Sangha President L Srinivas, addressing a joint press conference here on Thursday, said that Shivakumar, who has worked day in and day out to bring the Congress to power in the state, should be considered for the top post.

He said the work Shivakumar has done for the party should be rewarded. “Shivakumar, a Congress loyalist, and a party stalwart, should not be treated unfairly,” he said.

“If Shivakumar does not get the Chief Minister’s post, we will fight under the guidance of the Swamijis of our community. Shivakumar is currently the strongest aspirant in our community for the post,” he said.

“If the Congress wants to come to power in the future, Shivakumar should be given a chance. If he is betrayed, we will teach the party a lesson in the next election,” warned former president B Kenchappa Gowda.