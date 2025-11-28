K-RIDE to get full-time MD after three years

BENGALURU: The Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited (K-RIDE), the executing agency of the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project, is set to get a full-time managing director (MD) after more than three years of inconsistent leadership.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Railways for deputation of Lakshman Singh, an Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer of the 1996 batch, as K-RIDE MD for a period of three years, according to a letter addressed to the Railway Board by the Department of Personnel and Training.

Welcoming this, Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan said, “For three years, I consistently pushed for a domain expert to lead and fast-track the Bengaluru Suburban Rail project. With strong leadership now in place, the project can finally regain momentum.”

“The Bengaluru Suburban Rail project now has a full-time managing director. This is a much-needed step to ensure dedicated oversight and to fast-track the functioning of K-RIDE,” said Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya. “This was a constant request for over three years at multiple levels. It’s good to see this crucial step is being taken.”