Karnataka gets its first Doppler Weather Radar

BENGALURU: After a prolonged wait, Karnataka has got its first Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) in Mangaluru. After five months of trial, testing and operation period, it was inaugurated virtually on Thursday by officials from the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

The indigenously developed dual polarised, C-Band DWR is managed by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). It will cover an areal distance of 250km, including the adjoining districts of coastal Karnataka, Karwar, Goa, south Konkan, south Maharashtra, north Kerala, northern Lakshwadeep Islands, and parts of the Arabian Sea.

The radar has been set up in the RS/RW Office in Shakti Nagar in Mangaluru. The location has been chosen in such a manner that maximum area is covered on land and in sea, said IMD-Bengaluru director-in-charge Dr N Puviarasan.

Launching it virtually along with the DWR in Raipur, Union Minister of State (independent charge) for Science and Technology and Ministry of Earth Sciences, Dr Jitendra Singh said DWRs are among the most visible and impactful components of weather infrastructure, valued by the public, disaster managers and policy makers alike. He said weather radars do not recognise administrative boundaries, and thus serve multiple states and regions simultaneously.

“The radar located in one state must be understood as a regional asset designed to protect lives and property across its entire coverage span. The radar is crucial for nowcasting and short-range forecasting, strengthening disaster preparedness along the west coast,” he added.

Explaining details of the radar, Puviarasan said work on installation started in March-April and was completed in June-July, after which testing was done and readings were being obtained.