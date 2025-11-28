Karnataka HC upholds order to evict woman, return house to mother-in-law

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court dismissed a petition filed by the daughter-in-law of a senior citizen from Ballari, questioning the order passed by the Assistant Commissioner to evict her from the house to accommodate her mother-in-law.

“The court finds no perversity or infirmity in the order passed by the Assistant Commissioner. The senior citizen in the case has been housed in the outhouse, depriving her of dignified access to her own home, as the house is in the possession of the petitioner, who does not reside in the said premises. The petitioner, having shifted residence to Andhra Pradesh after her husband’s demise, cannot insist on retaining the premises on the basis of a frayed relationship with the senior citizen,” said Justice M Nagaprasanna.

Soumya, the daughter-in-law of Ratnakumari, filed the petition challenging the order dated June 17, 2025, passed by the Assistant Commissioner and Authority for Senior Citizens Tribunal, Ballari, under the provisions of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.

The AC ordered Soumya to vacate the house, which is in possession of the petitioner and her children, and hand it over to Ratnakumari.

After her husband’s death, Soumya, her children and her mother-in-law resided at the house in Siddharthnagar of Ballari. Later, their relationship was not cordial. The mother-in-law filed an application under the Act before the Assistant Commissioner, seeking eviction of her daughter-in-law, and also sought cancellation of another gift deed executed in favour of her other daughter-in-law, in respect of a different house. After hearing the same, the Assistant Commissioner passed the order in question.

Apart from explaining the mother-in-law’s plight, her counsel submitted before court that after the death of her husband, the petitioner and her children were residing in Andhra Pradesh.